Mexico City, Mexico
Folklor Co.
Folklor. Co is a company that preserves the Mexican past, the traditions and the craf​t of the artisans,​​ ​​​in the search for new stories. The cultural wealth of Chiapas​ ​is represented in its textiles, each object tells a unique episode within the indigenous heritage.
The record of these memories, plots and strength​,​ are reflected in the identity of the brand, communicating the link between our Mexican heritage and ​the ​daily life. The texture of each package tells the story of ​the ​hard work in every home, and each piece​ is a story of its own.
Folklor. Co, a project that enhances our native legacy in each piece.

For more info: press@byfutura.com
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa 

