Folklor. Co is a company that preserves the Mexican past, the traditions and the craf​t of the artisans,​​ ​​​in the search for new stories. The cultural wealth of Chiapas​ ​is represented in its textiles, each object tells a unique episode within the indigenous heritage.

The record of these memories, plots and strength​,​ are reflected in the identity of the brand, communicating the link between our Mexican heritage and ​the ​daily life. The texture of each package tells the story of ​the ​hard work in every home, and each piece​ is a story of its own.