Icon
Tag
Packaging
Shopping Bag
Texture
Detail
Business Card
—
Folklor. Co is a company that preserves the Mexican past, the traditions and the craft of the artisans, in the search for new stories. The cultural wealth of Chiapas is represented in its textiles, each object tells a unique episode within the indigenous heritage.
The record of these memories, plots and strength, are reflected in the identity of the brand, communicating the link between our Mexican heritage and the daily life. The texture of each package tells the story of the hard work in every home, and each piece is a story of its own.
Folklor. Co, a project that enhances our native legacy in each piece.
For more info: press@byfutura.com
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa
—
Thank You!