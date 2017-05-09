Anano Miminoshvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
Message
Message
Summer Shots
5042
1277
85
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    This is a selection of Dribbble shots posted through summer 2017. Illustrations reflect process of exploring textures and colors, using larger sh… Read More
    This is a selection of Dribbble shots posted through summer 2017. Illustrations reflect process of exploring textures and colors, using larger shapes to make a dynamic compositions, perfecting water drawing skills. This summer wouldn't be so productive without help of @Nick Kumbari, so thank you if you're reading this. Read Less
    Published:
      Selection of Dribble posts, Summer 2017.
      dribbble.com/shots/3697595--Koi                  
       dribbble.com/shots/RobinHood       
      dribbble.com/shots/Red-panda         
      dribbble.com/shots/Penguin              
          dribbble.com/shots/Walrus      
      dribbble.com/shots/Rainfall       




Follow me on Dribbble



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.