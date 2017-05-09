Summer Shots

About

This is a selection of Dribbble shots posted through summer 2017. Illustrations reflect process of exploring textures and colors, using larger sh… Read More

This is a selection of Dribbble shots posted through summer 2017. Illustrations reflect process of exploring textures and colors, using larger shapes to make a dynamic compositions, perfecting water drawing skills. This summer wouldn't be so productive without help of @Nick Kumbari, so thank you if you're reading this. Read Less

Published: