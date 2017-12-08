INFO
A futuristic way of presenting the real-time traffic situation in a big City to avoid jamming. With full interactive zoom, scale and touch functions. Different Districts to get detailed information of current traffic in that Area. The compass circle uncovers the streets view of the map by scaling up-down and moving to an area it helps to focus on the selected Area. The colors stand for the condition of the street Red for very busy and Green for the street is free.
CREDIT
CREATIVE DIRECTOR / DESIGN ARTIST / LOGIC-ANIMATION-3D - Dennis Schäfer
LOCATION
Munich, Germany
Jun. 2017
TECH INFO
4K
VENTUZ - Realtime engine
Interactive 3D Map
