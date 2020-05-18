COLONY — Brand Identity & Implementation













Through initial conversations we could see that the client had big ambitions and we wanted to create a brand that would give them the confidence to shout about it. Research into the target audience showed us that the triggers for members centred around 2 key areas—collaboration and growth, pairing that with the clients goal to create further sites, we created the concept of ‘ Cellular Growth ’ and began to develop the visual language of germination and chemical reactions. These took the form of marbling. Inks mixing, colonising the backgrounds and morphing into something new.





We wanted to make sure that the brand could stretch across further sites without becoming diluted and acting as wallpaper so we involved the client in producing a suite of textures through marbling and pouring. This suite of bespoke imagery would then form the toolkit and colour ways for the further sites, and along with the introduction of halftone petri dishes and threshold illustrations, it would give the brand aesthetic limitless possibilities.





We tested various names, but the working title – Colony – felt right in every aspect. It had all the right connotations to hang the concept from – a breeding ground to join, nurture and cultivate talent in the heart of an industrious city. From the start, we were conscious to create an identity that didn’t overtly reference an ubiquitous symbol within the City (particularly within this sector) – the worker bee. Instead, a visual language was developed which looked at germination through the chemical reactions – always unique and bespoke to a location as the brand grows.















