Sven Sauer
Wiesbaden, Germany
Building Westeros - Game of Thrones
1141
163
9
Matte paintings for Game of Thrones Season 4.
Some parts of Kings Landing that we built don't exist anymore...

The paintings were created by the team of Mackevision VFX.
Watch a making-off with all shots here:
Credits:
All rights by HBO
VFX-Company: Mackevision
Artists: Sven Sauer / Benjamin Höllrigl / Rene Borst / Jan Burda /Rens Heeren
Visual Effects Supervisor: Jörn Großhans
Visual Effects Producer: Katharina Keßler
