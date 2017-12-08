Building Westeros - Game of Thrones

Matte paintings for Game of Thrones Season 4.
Some parts of Kings Landing that we built don't exist anymore...
The paintings were created by the team of Mackevision VFX.
Watch a making-off with all shots here:
Credits:
All rights by HBO
VFX-Company: Mackevision
Artists: Sven Sauer / Benjamin Höllrigl / Rene Borst / Jan Burda /Rens Heeren
Visual Effects Supervisor: Jörn Großhans
Visual Effects Producer: Katharina Keßler
