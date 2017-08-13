Discover
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Wired UK — Typography
Typography
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/13/2017
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Wired UK — Typography
Typography
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/13/2017
Display typeface for WIRED, UK. Creative Director: Andrew Diprose Art Director: Mary Lees
Display typeface for WIRED, UK.
Creative Director: Andrew Diprose
Art Director: Mary Lees
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Display typeface for WIRED, UK. Creative Director: Andrew Diprose Art Director: Mary Lees
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Typeface
sawdust
Wired
font
type
c4d
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
