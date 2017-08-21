Nikolas Wrobel
Cologne, Germany
Message
Message
Cosi Times Typeface
2650
321
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Cosi Times is a sleek and modern display font, reimagining beautiful, warm, gentle and serene memories. Available in Open Type and Woff Webfont F… Read More
    Cosi Times is a sleek and modern display font, reimagining beautiful, warm, gentle and serene memories. Available in Open Type and Woff Webfont Format. Design by Nikolas Wrobel. 152 Glyphs. One Love. Read Less
    Published:
Cosi Times is celebrating my love towards Typography. For this, I led the process turn into a joyful exertion: reimagining beautiful, warm, gentle & serene memories full of sanity – and bringing them to life in form of a modern, sleek and clear shaped Typeface.

What came out is a suprisingly workable, uppercase display Font – crafted and kerned without a precise System, making it human, genuine and imperfect.

152 Glyphs – One Love. Exclusively available on my Website: nikolaswrobel.com



Mood Image (2+9) by the Courtesy of: Charlotte Gregg (Model) & Eddie New (Photo) / Type & All Design: Nikolas Wrobel

Thank you so much for watching :)

Shop Cosi here. 20% OFF with Behance Friend's Code: "GetCosi"
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.