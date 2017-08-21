Cosi Times Typeface

Cosi Times is celebrating my love towards Typography. For this, I led the process turn into a joyful exertion: reimagining beautiful, warm, gentle & serene memories full of sanity – and bringing them to life in form of a modern, sleek and clear shaped Typeface.
What came out is a suprisingly workable, uppercase display Font – crafted and kerned without a precise System, making it human, genuine and imperfect.
152 Glyphs – One Love. Exclusively available on my Website: nikolaswrobel.com
What came out is a suprisingly workable, uppercase display Font – crafted and kerned without a precise System, making it human, genuine and imperfect.
152 Glyphs – One Love. Exclusively available on my Website: nikolaswrobel.com
Mood Image (2+9) by the Courtesy of: Charlotte Gregg (Model) & Eddie New (Photo) / Type & All Design: Nikolas Wrobel
Thank you so much for watching :)
Shop Cosi here. 20% OFF with Behance Friend's Code: "GetCosi"
Thank You!