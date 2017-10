About

Art Direction and event visual for Noise x GIF Fest, Singapore's biggest GIF festival, organised by kult and Noise Singapore. Serving as a platf… Read More

Art Direction and event visual for Noise x GIF Fest, Singapore's biggest GIF festival, organised by kult and Noise Singapore. Serving as a platform to elevate the art of the GIF, the event will showcase 50 mesmerising GIFs by young practitioners, through both video and projection for an immersive and unique art-viewing experience. Read Less

Published: