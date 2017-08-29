Multiple Owners
de_form studio Budapest, Hungary
nora demeczky Budapest, Hungary
eniko deri Budapest, Hungary
Demeter Fogarasi Budapest, Hungary
Innovative Medicine 1876-1945
    Innovative Medicine 1876-1945 The Semmelweis Medical History Museum (SOM), together with the National Medical History Library (1950) and the Archives (1974) make up the most important research basis of the Hungarian physician history.  This exhibition presents some of the innovations that Hungarian doctors contributed to the development of universal medicine in the past and that today promotes an increase in the quality of healing. Exhibition design: Planbureau www.planbureau.hu Graphic design: de_form Photos: Balázs Danyi Read Less
The Semmelweis Medical History Museum (SOM), together with the National Medical History Library (1950) and the Archives (1974) make up the most important research basis of the Hungarian physician history. 

This exhibition presents some of the innovations that Hungarian doctors contributed to the development of universal medicine in the past and that today promotes an increase in the quality of healing.

Exhibition design: Planbureau www.planbureau.hu
Graphic design: de_form
Photos: Balázs Danyi
