Architektur TU Braunschweig

Book





480 pages of Architecture from Braunschweig. The insight and overview of one of the most ambitious architectural school in Germany. The voluminous work includes statements and results of all disciplines, finely divided and excellently micro- and macro typographically set. In the spirit of Mies van der Rohe, »If teaching has any purpose, it is to implant true insight and responsibility. It must lead us from chance and arbitrariness to rational clarity and intellectual order.«



