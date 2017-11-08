「BUDO Japanese Martial Arts」で紹介しているのは、柳生新陰流（剣術）、天道流薙刀術、 小笠原流（弓術、馬術）、宝蔵院流槍術の四流派。各流派の歴史、受け継がれてきた伝統、現在の稽古の様子、武具や武器、宗家の想いなどが、迫力ある写真と共に紹介されています。
In “BUDO Japanese Martial Arts,” you can find out about 4 different schools in martial arts: Yagyu Shinkage-ryu (kenjutsu), Tendo-ryu Naginatajutsu, Ogasawara-ryu (archery and horsemanship), and Hozoin-ryu Sojutsu. The book tells you about the history of each school, traditions that have been inherited, how they practice, weapons or armor, and the headmasters’ thoughts, fully illustrated with dynamic photos.