BUDO Japanese Martial Arts

装丁についても出版チームと対話を重ね、細部まで入念に設計しました。色：武具や武器の配色を想起させる金・銀・黒を象徴的に用いています。製本：表紙は布張り製本にベルベットフィルムを重ね、題字を上からマットシルバーで箔押ししています。本の側面には銀の小口塗装を施しています。見返しには金屏風のような質感の紙を使用。さらに各扉には麻の葉模様の落水紙を貼合（てんごう）した和紙に、活版で各流派の名前と代表的な道具のピクトグラムを印刷しています。





We had multiple discussions with the publishing team regarding the binding, and we carefully created an elaborate design. Color: Gold, silver, and black, which are the combination of colors often used for weapons and armor, are used symbolically. Binding: The front cover is covered with cloth binding and a velvet PP film. The title letters are hot-stamped using matte silver. The edges of the pages are painted with silver. The inside cover uses paper with a texture that reminds you of a gold folding screen. Furthermore, Japanese paper which is stuck together with Rakusui paper with hemp patterns is used, and the name of each school and their typical tools are printed on it using letterpress printing.

