Imantas Selenis
Vilnius, Lithuania
Smala
Behance.net
    Visual identity project for club night Smala with a series of event posters party photos. Central focus in photo posters is a red neon light, whi… Read More
    Visual identity project for club night Smala with a series of event posters party photos. Central focus in photo posters is a red neon light, which is the main story teller on every scene. Party photos were shot with point&shoot film camera... while partying. All together photos create weird surreal atmosphere that reflects mood of Lynchnian style Smala parties. Read Less
