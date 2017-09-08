Aaron Kemnitzer
Under mounting pressure from many stakeholders to keep closer tabs on the activities of its two billion members (like bullying, violence and hate speech), Facebook has implemented a combination of automated and hands-on strategies to make the platform “a more safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
Facebook "Community Standards" (Moth Studio)
Role: Animation & Compositing

Client: Facebook PAC
Producer: Blythe Barger, Namik Hawkins
Creative: Lando Ettrick
Product Team: Maya Pan, Melinda Tran

Director: Moth
Production Co: Hornet
Executive Producer: Hana Shimizu
Head of Production: Greg Bedard, Sang-Jin Bae
Development Producer: Kristin Labriola
Producer: Dez Stavracos, Cathy Kwan
Production Manager: Ifor Ashton
Storyboard Artist: Moth
Editor: Stephanie Andreou
Lead Designer: Moth
Compositors/Animators: Nicolo Bianchino, Benjy Brooke, Anne Calandre, Marah Curran, Tyler DiBiasio, Anthony Ferrara, David Jouppi, Aaron Kemnitzer, Justin Lawes, Eamonn O’Neill, Ross Plaskow, Austin Roberts, Jimmy Simpson, Tyler Wergin, Moree Wu

Copywriters: Vanessa Carney, Kevin Tenglin
VO Talent: Joey Schaljo
Music: Teenage Diplomats
SFX & Mix: Beatstreet Studios
Global Translations: World Writers
