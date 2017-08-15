Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Animal calendar / plasticine
Illustration
Character Design
Sculpting
3666
423
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/15/2017
Plasticine
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Animal calendar / plasticine
Illustration
Character Design
Sculpting
3666
423
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/15/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Plasticine
instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Dinosaurs / plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1096
14044
Featured On:
8/3/2017
Illustrations for children book
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
748
13991
Featured On:
7/26/2017
characters / Plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1341
15598
Featured On:
7/17/2017
TinToy Robot / clay
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
287
2420
Children's Book
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
121
1088
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Plasticine
calendar
animal
clay
zoo
Tools Used
Plasticine
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.