About

Can a machine know people better than they know themselves? The Cognitive Photo Booth–a key attraction at the exhibition­– showed how Watson can … Read More

Can a machine know people better than they know themselves? The Cognitive Photo Booth–a key attraction at the exhibition­– showed how Watson can reveal the person within. Watson analyzed gallery guests’ answers to his questions using his Speech to Text and Tone Analyzer APIs. Each guest’s personality profile was then presented as custom, poster-sized portrait, in the form of a data visualization, printed in minutes Read Less

Published: