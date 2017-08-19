







Tomwood is a Norwegian jewellery and clothes brand that embraces functional, timeless designs with attention to detail.



We designed a contemporary and effective identity that fits for both jewellery and clothes branding, where the icon is used mainly as a finer detail, for example on top of a box, or engraved on a ring. The logotype has an international feel that makes it easier for them to carry the brand globally.





The project also includes an application that generates patterns for use on textiles, based on dimensions, surfaces and sound inputs.



