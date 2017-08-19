Camille Dorival
Oslo, Norway
Tomwood
    Creative director: Dag Laska Designer: Camille Dorival Generative design: Kristoffer Lundberg Tomwood is a Norwegian jewellery and clothes brand that embraces functional, timeless designs with attention to detail. We designed a contemporary and effective identity that fits for both jewellery and clothes branding, where the icon is used mainly as a finer detail, for example on top of a box, or engraved on a ring. The logotype has an international feel that makes it easier for them to carry the brand globally. The project also includes an application that generates patterns for use on textiles, based on dimensions, surfaces and sound inputs. Read Less
Tomwood is a Norwegian jewellery and clothes brand that embraces functional, timeless designs with attention to detail.

We designed a contemporary and effective identity that fits for both jewellery and clothes branding, where the icon is used mainly as a finer detail, for example on top of a box, or engraved on a ring. The logotype has an international feel that makes it easier for them to carry the brand globally. 

The project also includes an application that generates patterns for use on textiles, based on dimensions, surfaces and sound inputs.

Made at Bleed. Creative Director: Dag Laska. Design: Camille Dorival. Generative Design: Kristoffer Lundberg. Photography from Tomwood. Client: Tomwood.
