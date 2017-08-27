Clicher is a French company that prints photos and albums for young and creative people. They wanted a dynamic identity that could be flexible for both print and web context, that would be easy
to implement.
We created an application that generates infinite layouts of colorful shapes. In combination with the black and white logotype, the strict typography and the compositions, the result is surprising and contemporary. The graphic system allows for different uses of the shapes and makes the identity infinite.
Art Direction and Design: Camille Dorival, Generative: Kristoffer Lundberg, Photography: Estelle Piguet
