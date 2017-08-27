Camille Dorival
Oslo, Norway
Message
Message
Clicher
3195
506
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Clicher is a French company that prints photos and albums for young and creative people. They wanted a dynamic identity that could be flexible fo… Read More
    Clicher is a French company that prints photos and albums for young and creative people. They wanted a dynamic identity that could be flexible for both print and web context, that would be easy to implement. We created an application that generates infinite layouts of colorful shapes. In combination with the black and white logotype, the strict typography and the compositions, the result is surprising and contemporary. The graphic system allows for different uses of the shapes and makes the identity infinite. Read Less
    Published:


Clicher is a French company that prints photos and albums for young and creative people. They wanted a dynamic identity that could be flexible for both print and web context, that would be easy
to implement. 

We created an application that generates infinite layouts of colorful shapes. In combination with the black and white logotype, the strict typography and the compositions, the result is surprising and contemporary.​​​​​​​ The graphic system allows for different uses of the shapes and makes the identity infinite.

Art Direction and Design: Camille Dorival, Generative: Kristoffer Lundberg, Photography: Estelle Piguet

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.