



Barrio is a shopping gallery located in the heart of Güemes, a neighborhood that some calls it Cordoba’s Soho. It has different shops, bars, and a restaurant located around a very special architectural landscape. Each zone was build around the concept of a major city of the world. So every zone has its own architectural style and flavour. The challenge was to produce a cohesive identity that could tie together all the different styles without shadowing the main concept. A signage system and environmental graphics were created using a strong & classic typographic approach. Inspired by naval flags, a pattern system works as a graphic support for each zone and illustrates the mixture of cultures.







