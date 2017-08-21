Horacio Lorente
Córdoba, Argentina
BARRIO
2224
242
10
    Art Direction & Visual Identity for shopping gallery in Córdoba, Argentina.
HORACIO LORENTE   ART DIRECTOR
06
BARRIO
Art Direction
Visual Identity
Signage System
Environmental Graphics

Photography —
Gonzalo Viramonte

Barrio is a shopping gallery located in the heart of Güemes, a neighborhood that some calls it Cordoba’s Soho. It has different shops, bars, and a restaurant located around a very special architectural landscape. Each zone was build around the concept of a major city of the world. So every zone has its own architectural style and flavour. The challenge was to produce a cohesive identity that could tie together all the different styles without shadowing the main concept. A signage system and environmental graphics were created using a strong & classic typographic approach. Inspired by naval flags, a pattern system works as a graphic support for each zone and illustrates the mixture of cultures.



Thanks.

TWITTER: @horaciolorente


