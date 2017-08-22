About

This dark and moody project was conceived and realized over the period of two months. Photographed at the Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs. While this construct is an exploration of familiarity, marriage during the golden years and the longing for the past that intensifies as we age, we hope the viewer forms their own conclusions. Read Less

