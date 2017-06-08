Various illustrations from here and their :
Some are from commissioned works and some others from personal researches or projects
Totaljobs UK asked me to do two illustrations on the theme of " working spaces "
Another one on the theme " Desktops "
Headroom VR : wallpaper of a retro future illustration for VR company. They asked me to do a retro future version of Munich
Here is the first idea i send them
Siemmens : A commissioned on connected city but the clients changed their ideas and project aborded . Here is what i started
The first sketch i did
Mercedes-Benz Next : Commissioned illustration for their technology magazine for an article on " autonomous driving "
Wallpaper illustration for a tech conference
Mixpanel : i was contacted to realize some illustrations for the website but they choose another direction
Some other versions
Something else
I like architecture : i did this a long time ago as propositions for wallpapers for i like architecture.net
Some places
Some cars
Expeditions : Here a little series i started long time ago, a place to search and explore some different style.
Various illustrations
Somethings
Thank you for watching
Thank You!