Romain Trystram
Agadir, Morocco
Message
Message
Various illustrations
1311
295
33
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Here is some commissioned illustration i did and some other are just researches and experimentations. I didn't know how to share it before so her… Read More
    Here is some commissioned illustration i did and some other are just researches and experimentations. I didn't know how to share it before so here it is. Hope you'll enjoy and thank you for watching. Read Less
    Published:
Various illustrations from here and their :
Some are from commissioned works and some others from personal researches or projects 
Totaljobs UK asked me to do two illustrations on the theme of  " working spaces "
Another one on the theme " Desktops "
Headroom VR : wallpaper of a retro future illustration for VR company. They asked me to do a retro future version of Munich 
Here is the first idea i send them
Siemmens : A commissioned on connected city but the clients changed their ideas and project aborded . Here is what i started
The first sketch i did
Mercedes-Benz Next : Commissioned illustration for their technology magazine for an article on " autonomous driving "
Wallpaper illustration for a tech conference 
Mixpanel : i was contacted to realize some illustrations for the website but they choose another direction
Some other versions
Something else
I like architecture : i did this a long time ago as propositions for wallpapers for i like architecture.net 
Some places
Some cars
Expeditions : Here a little series i started long time ago, a place to search and explore some different style.
Various illustrations 
Somethings
Thank you for watching
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.