In the spring of 1969 “The First Polish Exhibition of Graphic Marks” took place in Warsaw. It was organised by the Association of Polish Artists and Designers and the Ministry of Culture and Art. The post-war achievements in the area of Polish trademarks were presented (from the years 1945–1969). The interview panel under the chairmanship of Stefan Bernaciński chose 335 signs which best described the specificity of the accomplishments in the field of design in those times. The best Polish graphic designers took part the exhibition, among them: Ryszard Bojar, Jerzy Cherka, Roman Duszek, Jan Hollender, Jaroslaw Jasiński, Emilia Nożko-Paprocka, Karol Śliwka. A large number of presented signs stood the test of time, and some of them are still being used today. Since then there has been no attempt to comprehensively describe the condition of this branch of design.