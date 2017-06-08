ROYAL FALCONRY HOUSE — ROYAL JOURNEY

About

“Viagem Real”, or “Royal Journey”, is an illustrated map commissioned by the Royal Falconry House of Salvaterra de Magos. Every year, during the Middle Ages, King Diniz of Portugal and its subjects would evade to the riverside town of Salvaterra de Magos, where they enjoyed all its amenities, to hunt wild boar, wolf and fox using birds of prey, like the peregrine-falcon and the sparrow hawk. Client: Royal Falconry House of the Municipality of Salvaterra de Magos Role: Visual Concept / Creative Direction / Illustration / Design Date: February 2016 Read Less

