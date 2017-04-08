Various Illustrations 2017

Portrait of Megan Ellison for Variety.
AD: Chris MIhal
Cover for Modus Magazine – the cover story was about disputes in construction.
AD: Christie Ferdinando
Spread for Human After All agency's Weapons of Reason magazine – the article was about regenerating areas of London with having only investor's interests in mind and disregarding local communities.
AD: Paul Willoughby
Spread for GQ Germany's Jeep Supplement for article about beard trends in six different cities.
AD: Anette Nestl
Usbek&Rica magazine illustration for article about laboratory where scientists try to figure out possible ways of protecting France from cyber attacks.
AD: Charles Bataillie
Series of spots done as a part of infographic “Generation 2020” for U of T Magazine.
AD: Alina Skyson
Backcover illustration for the launch issue of Seek Magazine, Rockefeller University’s scientific publication.
AD: Kara Gordon
Series of spots for an article in Atlanta Magazine about total solar eclipse in US.
AD: Kristin Kellogg
Illustration for an article in Economia magazine on new possibilities of investing in real estate market and technology with prices reduced and governmental tax reliefs.
AD: Emma O’Neil
