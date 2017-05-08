Jiangjiaban Buddha Statue Shipping Kit 蔣家班佛像運輸包裝

About

Transporting buddha statues can be regarded as journeys for them. The design concept of entire packaging was based on the idea of traveling, and drew some inspirations from traveling documents. Take the "Certificate of Authenticity" for example, it was designed to resemble the visa application form, which the buddha image dimension is set at 2-inch. Product Manual is passport-sized, while the layout of Mandarin texts were referencing the layout of an ancient Chinese "Guideline on Buddha measurement". Also, the "Buddha Statue Invitation Card", which consists of return/exchange policies and Buddha inviting guidelines, is printed on a light yellow paper stock similar to landing cards for border entries. Last but not least, in order to enrich the user-experience, we designed a eco-friendly semi-transparent zip pouch for the whole kit to be durable when traveling. On the exterior box, a special transportation sticker label was designed to revoke all the unaware misbehavior to the buddha while transporting, called the “unstep wheel”. Read Less

