Cascade - Immersive Data Experience
A creative collaboration between Beyond Words Studio and Territory resulted in a powerful immersive data experience that celebrated the extraordinary achievements of the Neglected Tropical Diseases prevention programme.
Working closely together, Territory transformed Beyond Words' creative concept into an emotive visual narrative in which beautiful flowing and morphing transitions join individual data elements into a powerful story about scale, progress and hope.
Projected onto a unique 30m x 5m canvas, the 4 minute animation formed a dynamic backdrop to the milestone Neglected Tropical Diseases Summit 2017 in Geneva.
