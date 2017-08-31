Bubble Witch 3 saga - Launch Campaign

About

King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world. In this page you can see some of the selected works from Brand Creative Studio - King's inhouse Agency. Bubble Witch 3 Saga – Selected works from the Launch Campaign. Creative Idea: Unleash your inner Stella and with the aim of your new wand, overcome whatever life throws at you. Tagline: Work Your Magic. Credits: Brand Creative Studio - King’s Inhouse Agency. Video Creatives: Paulina Brinck, Linnea Forslund, Maria Komenda, Kim Nicosia, Björn Nordström, Andreas Orhalmi, Erik Rosenlund, Johan Sonestedt, Susanne Sturesson, Seung Sung, Ida Tengs Sviggum, Marcus Åvall. Creative Video Lead: Johan Sonestedt. Look Development Lead: Lucas Pettersson. Video Director: Arvid Steen. Creatives: Ana Rois, Raúl González, Rui Miguel Gonçalves, Dean Fitzsimmons, Mikael Forslund, Markus Manitski, Laura Mendez, Òscar Miró, Ligia Olmos, Irene Perez, Pablo Pérez Cabrera, Emil Sellström, Hannah Shilliday, Lisa Ulfves, Nina Wennersten. Copywriter: Carl-Johan Malmsten. Creative Lead/AD: Kristin Adolfsson. Producers: Sanna Granström, Minna Johansson, Ulrika Silfverstolpe, Johanna Ställberg. External vendors: Animation studio: Meindbender, Gothenburg. Production company: Expanse, Oslo. Special thank you to the Dragons Studio, for the incredible assets and team work. Read Less

