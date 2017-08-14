TEDxWellington approached us with the theme of ‘perspective’ for this year’s event. We looked past the obvious interpretation of visual perspective in favour of an identity that makes you think, rethink and unthink what you already know.
We set out to challenge the conventions of a typical event programme through poetry, scale and photography. The elements combined to create a unique narrative and unexpected experience, whilst staying true to the theme.
Everyone thinks differently so we executed everything from photography to poetry in a variety of different techniques to provoke thought. This resulted in a flexible identity designed to confront, surprise and educate you with unexpected or new ways of looking at things.
Traditionally, speaker photographs are a forgettable introduction. Our approach to TEDxWellington was to make it pivotal to the identity and the singular idea of provoking thought. The photography was an opportunity to showcase the theme.
Our goal was to have each of the 1000 delegates leave the event with a new perspective.
Thank You!