ASICS
Bruce Mau Design (BMD)


Channeling the Joy and Positivity that Sports Bring to Life.

BMD worked closely with ASICS to explore new ways to express the brand and rethink core elements while still using its iconic Spiral logo. The studio also helped to position ASICS as a lifestyle athletic brand while still staying true to its core performance heritage.

The new identity and brand system are inspired by the joy and positivity that sports bring to all aspects of life, as well as by the galvanizing spirit of the athletes who drive the energy of ASICS. The global brand refresh redefines how contemporary design can be applied to a heritage brand to convey a cultural and emotional message to consumers.

BMD worked across all touchpoints on the project, including core packaging guidelines, graphic and photographic language, a footwear style guide, a brand book, and a custom typeface developed in collaboration with Kontrapunkt. 
