Heart of Badoo

As we approached our 10th year at Badoo we felt we’d accomplished a lot in the world of dating apps. Over the years we’ve created the best tools to connect people in interesting and fun ways in 41 languages and 190 countries around the world. We’re constantly experimenting with technology and functionalities and we put our speed and delivery above all else. But with rapid growth and continuous development of technology came some side effects.

Our branding started to lack a sense of identity, personality and most of all consistency around the world. Not only did our identity not match up but we noticed we were also being viewed as a cold ‘tech’ company and not a company that connected emotionally with its audience, not to mention connected millions around the world!



