Guaraná from Maués
Guaraná Antarctica: Hands from Maués
Letterings and illustrations — Estudio Pum
Credits 

fconcept — André Brandão and Fabiano Higashi
copywriting — André Brandão
lead design — Fabiano Higashi
art direction — Fabiano Higashi and Pedro Gabbay
illustration — Estudio Pum, Fabiano Higashi, Fabio Vido and Pedro Gabbay
calligraphy — Fabiano Higashi and Gisele Oshiro
letterings & typography — Estudio Pum, Fabiano Higashi and Pedro Gabbay
creative direction — Pedro Prado, Rodrigo Castellari and Theo Rocha
graphic producers — Guilherme Gaggl and Jomar Farias






Letterings — We used the vernacular typography from
Amazon region as an inspiration to our hand drawn letterings.


Patterns — Some of the patterns created by Pum.



The Book of Maués — Photos of the printed book.





+ More — A video about the concept and printing of the book





-

