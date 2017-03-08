Los Caballos ™
Argentina Cine - Digital Branding
    We designed and developed the digital branding for Argentina Cine. The project included the full website design, digital brand guidelines and a landing-page generator. Our goal was to create a simple digital ecosystem where their work could be the main attraction. Established in 1999, Argentina Cine is among the top ten film production companies in South America, now having expanded its horizons beyond Argentina, with operations in Chile and Spain, as well. Known for high-quality production services, they put client needs at the top of their priorities in every project that they embark on. Read Less
LOS CABALLOS           CLIENT: ARGENTINA CINE           ©2017

We designed and developed the digital branding for Argentina Cine. The project included the full website design, digital brand guidelines and a landing-page generator. Our goal was to create a simple digital ecosystem where their work could be the main attraction.

Established in 1999, Argentina Cine is among the top ten film production companies in South America, now having expanded its horizons beyond Argentina, with operations in Chile and Spain, as well. Known for high-quality production services, they put client needs at the top of their priorities in every project that they embark on.






