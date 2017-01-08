About

The agency McCann Milan was in process of moving their headquarters to a brand new building. For that they called us to create a concept and develop this imagery for their new walls. This walls are between 3 meters and 8 meters long. We design shapes and colours for corridors, rooms full of plastic white balls, and big reception displays. The creations goes from animalistic furry creature/object blends to feminine white matte rooms and classic elegant conceptual pieces. Read Less

