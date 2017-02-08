Unbox Industries X Filter017 Mix Badger Vinyl Figure
臺灣設計團隊/品牌 Filter017 此次與香港藝術玩具品牌 Unbox Industries 聯名合作，於2016年起計畫醞釀近2年時間，終於將 Filter017 創作之平面擬人角色 - MIXBADGER(米斯獾)，以搪膠(軟膠)材質實體化，並於Sofubi Shanghai Festival 中首次展出販售！
本次米斯獾軟膠公仔正式首發，除通泛版本的米白色、黑色款式之外，更與上海「First Meet Gallery 初見畫廊」共同推出象徵中國意象的超限量限定配色 - 青瓷色款，宣傳海報釋出，更顯十足的東方韻味。
此次發行的 MIXBADGER 米斯獾軟膠公仔，在風格設計上與尺寸上乃以"家居擺飾"與"藝術收藏"為基調設定，不難於實體細節上發現，整體風格呈現上帶有 60 年代的復古角色氛圍，並試圖帶入服裝穿搭、戶外休閒及家居飾品等概念主軸，結合兩個相當具有口碑的藝術單位共同企劃，並透過 Unbox在軟膠公仔的生產制程的優異技術與經驗，挑戰製作細節並重新演繹下的MIX BADGER，最終所呈現的細節與質感果然不負眾人期待 !
※ 每色款皆為少量製造 / 限量發售 ※
---------------
詳細發售資訊如下:
Filter017 CREALIVE DEPT.
店址：40445 台中市北區三民路三段201巷10號
電話：04-22258131
店址：40445 台中市北區三民路三段201巷10號
電話：04-22258131
官方線上商店：http://www.crealivedept.com
官方淘寶線上商店：http://filter017.taobao.com/
官方淘寶線上商店：http://filter017.taobao.com/
※ 本商品因限量發售，VIP會員恕不提供任何折扣優惠 ※
尺寸：8 吋 ( 高約 20 cm )
材質：軟膠
顏色：米白 / 黑 / 青瓷
材質：軟膠
顏色：米白 / 黑 / 青瓷
售價：
米白：NT$ 2380 / US$ 75 / RMB 530
亮黑：NT$ 2380 / US$ 75 / RMB 530
青瓷(上海SSF限定款)：NT$ 2880 / US$ 95 / RMB 650
亮黑：NT$ 2380 / US$ 75 / RMB 530
青瓷(上海SSF限定款)：NT$ 2880 / US$ 95 / RMB 650
---------------
Unbox Industries 官方網站：www.unbox.industries
Unbox Industries X Filter017 Mix Badger Vinyl Figure
Taiwan design team/brand Filter017 will collaborate
with Hong Kong art & toy brand Unbox Industries.
This project is about materializing Filter017's creation of
2D personified character - MIX BADGER, with vinyl glue material.
with Hong Kong art & toy brand Unbox Industries.
This project is about materializing Filter017's creation of
2D personified character - MIX BADGER, with vinyl glue material.
It is not difficult to aware that the overall style is full of the 60's vintage roles.
Also, to bring into the concept of clothing wear,
outdoor leisure and home accessories.
Also, to bring into the concept of clothing wear,
outdoor leisure and home accessories.
With the combination of the two reputed art units,
and Unbox's excellent technology and experience of vinyl toy production,
It is a challenge of all the details and presentation of whole new MIX BADGER.
The final texture and outlook can be very expected.
and Unbox's excellent technology and experience of vinyl toy production,
It is a challenge of all the details and presentation of whole new MIX BADGER.
The final texture and outlook can be very expected.
---------------
About MIXBADGER:
Continue the CREALIVE OUTDOOR LAB creative style of outdoor fun life,
Filter017 again use the way of mixed elements which they are good at.
Filter017 launched the annual theme in 2016 - "MIX BADGER",
represent the concept of team independence and unity by this brand mascot,
and create a series of new products.
Filter017 again use the way of mixed elements which they are good at.
Filter017 launched the annual theme in 2016 - "MIX BADGER",
represent the concept of team independence and unity by this brand mascot,
and create a series of new products.
In this series of creation, Filter017 skillfully blend the 1950s and 90s American classic role,
and re-interpret the popular contemporary image elements.
Smoothly blending in vintage and modern design style,
and expressing visual ideas with hand-painted way.
There is full of fun and details in whether theme or style.
and re-interpret the popular contemporary image elements.
Smoothly blending in vintage and modern design style,
and expressing visual ideas with hand-painted way.
There is full of fun and details in whether theme or style.
---------------
Size：8 Inches
Material：Vinyl
Color : Cream / Black
Celadon (SSF limited edition)
Price： Cream / Black NT$ 2380 / HKD$580 / US$ 75 / RMB 530
Celadon (SSF limited edition) NT$ $2,880 / HKD $680 / US $95 / RMB $650
Material：Vinyl
Color : Cream / Black
Celadon (SSF limited edition)
Price： Cream / Black NT$ 2380 / HKD$580 / US$ 75 / RMB 530
Celadon (SSF limited edition) NT$ $2,880 / HKD $680 / US $95 / RMB $650
---------------
Unbox Industries Official Website: www.unbox.industries
Filter017 Official Website: www.filter017.com
Thank You!