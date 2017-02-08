Unbox Industries X Filter017 Mix Badger Vinyl Figure

Taiwan design team/brand Filter017 will collaborate

with Hong Kong art & toy brand Unbox Industries.

This project is about materializing Filter017's creation of

2D personified character - MIX BADGER, with vinyl glue material.

It is not difficult to aware that the overall style is full of the 60's vintage roles.

Also, to bring into the concept of clothing wear,

outdoor leisure and home accessories.

With the combination of the two reputed art units,

and Unbox's excellent technology and experience of vinyl toy production,

It is a challenge of all the details and presentation of whole new MIX BADGER.

The final texture and outlook can be very expected.





---------------





About MIXBADGER:

Continue the CREALIVE OUTDOOR LAB creative style of outdoor fun life,

Filter017 again use the way of mixed elements which they are good at.

Filter017 launched the annual theme in 2016 - "MIX BADGER",

represent the concept of team independence and unity by this brand mascot,

and create a series of new products.

In this series of creation, Filter017 skillfully blend the 1950s and 90s American classic role,

and re-interpret the popular contemporary image elements.

Smoothly blending in vintage and modern design style,

and expressing visual ideas with hand-painted way.

There is full of fun and details in whether theme or style.





---------------





Size：8 Inches

Material：Vinyl

Color : Cream / Black

Celadon (SSF limited edition)

Price： Cream / Black NT$ 2380 / HKD$580 / US$ 75 / RMB 530

Celadon (SSF limited edition) NT$ $2,880 / HKD $680 / US $95 / RMB $650





---------------





Unbox Industries Official Website: www.unbox.industries