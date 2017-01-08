Middletown Cafe – Inspired by a Dutchess.
Kate Middleton started as a personality that reflected the cafe owners sense of style. However, through out the creative process she became a creative muse, a person whose life reflected a story that embodied the whole cafe experience. The brand response took reference from key moments in her life, her fashion style, her small town upbringing, her fashion sense, her humble nature and her ascension in to The Royal Family.
http://www.middletown.com.au/
