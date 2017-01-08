Middletown Cafe

About

Welcome to Prahran’s brunchery royale. From the team behind Melbourne’s vibrant and popular Operator 25 comes Middletown, where classic flavours meet modern technique. Whether you’re perusing our Brew Bar where coffee is the star, or luxuriating over a long lunch, you’re sure to be charmed and impressed by every detail. With an emphasis on fine seasonal produce, Middletown brings you a pleasant dining experience with sophistication. Read Less

