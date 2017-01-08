Pop & Pac
Melbourne, Australia
Middletown Cafe
    Welcome to Prahran’s brunchery royale. From the team behind Melbourne’s vibrant and popular Operator 25 comes Middletown, where classic flavours meet modern technique. Whether you’re perusing our Brew Bar where coffee is the star, or luxuriating over a long lunch, you’re sure to be charmed and impressed by every detail. With an emphasis on fine seasonal produce, Middletown brings you a pleasant dining experience with sophistication. Read Less
Middletown Cafe – Inspired by a Dutchess.

Kate Middleton started as a personality that reflected the cafe owners sense of style. However, through out the creative process she became a creative muse, a person whose life reflected a story that embodied the whole cafe experience. The brand response took reference from key moments in her life, her fashion style, her small town upbringing, her fashion sense, her humble nature and her ascension in to The Royal Family. 


http://www.middletown.com.au/
