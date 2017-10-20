HEAVEN
"Hilarious quotes about the Afterlife inspire by real kids!"
"Every morning you wake up and find out it's a snow day!"
Jacob, Age 7
"We can walk on the ceiling with God in Heaven."
Dominick, Age 5
"Heaven is all around us. You can find heaven at church. Or on the boat."
Evan, Age 7
"There's lots of birds, and we get to play trains all day!"
Brennan, Age 3
"Our cat went to Heaven, and now he gets to scratch everything without yelled at."
Amelia, Age 5
