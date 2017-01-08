About

A series of ongoing design exercises for Empty Gallery a 4,500 sq. ft. black-cube space located at the edge of Aberdeen Harbor in Tin Wan, Hong Kong. Founded by Stephen Cheng, the gallery showcases both established and emerging artists alongside a program of pioneering multimedia commissions, performances and music. With a special commitment to ephemeral, time-based and non-object-oriented practices, Empty Gallery is committed to fostering conversation across cultural, geographic, and medium-specific boundaries while serving as a regional hub for the flourishing East Asian art scene. Read Less

