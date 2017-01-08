Typical organization
Athens, Greece
Message
Message
Empty Gallery
1306
188
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A series of ongoing design exercises for Empty Gallery a 4,500 sq. ft. black-cube space located at the edge of Aberdeen Harbor in Tin Wan, Hong K… Read More
    A series of ongoing design exercises for Empty Gallery a 4,500 sq. ft. black-cube space located at the edge of Aberdeen Harbor in Tin Wan, Hong Kong. Founded by Stephen Cheng, the gallery showcases both established and emerging artists alongside a program of pioneering multimedia commissions, performances and music. With a special commitment to ephemeral, time-based and non-object-oriented practices, Empty Gallery is committed to fostering conversation across cultural, geographic, and medium-specific boundaries while serving as a regional hub for the flourishing East Asian art scene. Read Less
    Published:
A series of ongoing design exercises for Empty Gallery a 4,500 sq. ft. black-cube space located at the edge of Aberdeen Harbor in Tin Wan, Hong Kong. Founded by Stephen Cheng, the gallery showcases both established and emerging artists alongside a program of pioneering multimedia commissions, performances and music. With a special commitment to ephemeral, time-based and non-object-oriented practices, Empty Gallery is committed to fostering conversation across cultural, geographic, and medium-specific boundaries while serving as a regional hub for the flourishing East Asian art scene.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.