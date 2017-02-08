Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre Glasgow, United Kingdom
Alina Kovban Retouch New York, NY, USA
Reinvention of the Soul II Anticlone Embodied
Reinvention of the Soul II - Anticlone Embodied for Glassbook
Creative Director: Sade English
Photographer: Warren King
Collage Illustration: Lola Dupre
Make-Up: Luke Harris
Model: Sade English
Collage retouching: Alina Kovban
Designs: Sade English, Embodied Collection
Shoes: Rick Owens
