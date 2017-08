The main catalogue for Design House Stockholm in 2012, showcasing the company's complete collection. Consisting of three parts, a introduction to the company, a news section and information about the complete product range.



The pictures found in the "News section" were taken at the location of Design House Stockholm's new, at the time not yet completed, head office. Using the construction site as background for this years new products. The catalogue was later released at the opening of the new office.



The big typography used on the catalogue back-cover, invitations and pricelists is a specially designed stencil version of the company font Gravur.