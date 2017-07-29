Max Löffler
Aschaffenburg, Germany
Message
Message
DAYMARE BOOGIE.
4791
614
45
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Select double page spreads from DAYMARE BOOGIE, a book about this weird thing called life, lived in a vibrant, oozing world. This is part of 100… Read More
    Select double page spreads from DAYMARE BOOGIE, a book about this weird thing called life, lived in a vibrant, oozing world. This is part of 100for10, an art project iniated by Melville Brand Design. It's a series of art books, of which each issue contains 100 black and white pages and costs only € 10. 100for10 is distributed world wide! Read Less
    Published:
ORDER "DAYMARE BOOGIE"

MAXLOEFFLER.COM
Instagram: @haxloeffler
Facebook: @maxloefflerillustration

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.