DAYMARE BOOGIE. Artist Book.

About

Select double page spreads from DAYMARE BOOGIE, a book about this weird thing called life, lived in a vibrant, oozing world. This is part of 100… Read More

Select double page spreads from DAYMARE BOOGIE, a book about this weird thing called life, lived in a vibrant, oozing world. This is part of 100for10, an art project iniated by Melville Brand Design. It's a series of art books, of which each issue contains 100 black and white pages and costs only € 10. 100for10 is distributed world wide! Read Less

Published: