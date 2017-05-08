Mohawk Maker Quarterly 11: Process

About

The process of making something—method, materials, ingredients, artistry, experience—is the squiggly line between idea and object. In issue 11 of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly, we investigate the circuitous paths we take to get from Point A to Point B. An in-process character is evidenced in every tactile characteristic of the issue, from the sketchbook inspired size and paper, to the rough hewn edge of the trim, to the open smyth sewn binding. The book is even supported by process notes throughout that flesh out the story of how it came to be. Oh, and a notebook insert by the high king of process: Tom Sachs. Read Less

