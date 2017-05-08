Brett Newman
San Francisco, CA, USA
Message
Message
Mohawk Maker Quarterly 11: Process
2103
395
15
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    The process of making something—method, materials, ingredients, artistry, experience—is the squiggly line between idea and object. In issue 11 of… Read More
    The process of making something—method, materials, ingredients, artistry, experience—is the squiggly line between idea and object. In issue 11 of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly, we investigate the circuitous paths we take to get from Point A to Point B. An in-process character is evidenced in every tactile characteristic of the issue, from the sketchbook inspired size and paper, to the rough hewn edge of the trim, to the open smyth sewn binding. The book is even supported by process notes throughout that flesh out the story of how it came to be. Oh, and a notebook insert by the high king of process: Tom Sachs. Read Less
    Published:
The process of making something—method, materials, ingredients, artistry, experience—is the squiggly line between idea and object. In issue 11 of the Mohawk Maker Quarterly, we investigate the circuitous paths we take to get from Point A to Point B. An in-process character is evidenced in every tactile characteristic of the issue, from the sketchbook inspired size and paper, to the rough hewn edge of the trim, to the open smyth sewn binding. The book is even supported by process notes throughout that flesh out the story of how it came to be. Oh, and a notebook insert by the high king of process: Tom Sachs.

Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.