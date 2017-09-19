COACH x Keith Haring

Coach, Inc. is an American multinational luxury fashion company based in New York City.

They partnered with the Keith Haring Foundation to launch a capsule collection that applied iconic illus

made by Keith Haring onto some products.





We’ve been asked to design and produce a video that showed, in artist’s studio situations, those products.

We’ve been lucky enough to work on Keith’s illustration, bringing them to life by animating those amazing strokes.

And letting them come alive in basic wood+monotone environments that we proudly build, as usual.





And for weeks we had in our ears great scratchy-groovy-vocoded vibes back from those mighty years.

Amazing experience.



