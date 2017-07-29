This is a mock up branding for a potential service idea I had in my mind for quite awhile now.





From my 7-year working experience in retail for various labels such as ZARA, Pull & Bear, Club Monaco, Juicy Couture, Gallery & Co. and Supermama, folding clothes became a skill set that I acquired along the way.





In Pull & Bear, I was trained to keep the tiny storeroom in order and fold whatever clothes that were sent in. It was a chore but I grew to be very good at it. This sparked the idea to start a service with my skill sets and help people in need.





The diverse range of target audience includes pregnant wives, old folks, busy office people and single parents.





The label is named 'Mother Folder' for 2 reasons - (1) I wanted them to feel the warmth and comfort of picking up that neat folded stack that had a mother's touch. (2) 'Mother Folder' breathes a new meaning to MOFO, and I will be that MOFO who fold frowns away. Tee hee.



