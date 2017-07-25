Andrey Gordeev
New York, NY, USA
Monte, The Toothless Monster.
    Adobe Photoshop

    Project about friendly monster that lives in the rain forest with his friends. His name is Monte, he is the world's only toothless monster. The … Read More
    Project about friendly monster that lives in the rain forest with his friends. His name is Monte, he is the world's only toothless monster. The story of how the monte will find his teeth and new friends. This project available in printed book version and we are working on App version now. Client - Three Little Hens LLC
