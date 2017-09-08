DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO
Weida, Germany
Message
Message
EINZ30® Holzwerkhof
2397
323
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Lightroom

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    From the idea through design to production – everything comes from a single source.  As master carpenter and owner of the EINZ30®, Mathias Scheff… Read More
    From the idea through design to production – everything comes from a single source.  As master carpenter and owner of the EINZ30®, Mathias Scheffel has a distinct sense of the element wood. For this reason, durable and unique items made out of solid wood emerge at his atelier. The decisive factors here are not only the different characteristics of the respective wood, but also the necessary aesthetic sensitivity, the sensibility and many years of experience with the material. The dedication and passion with which Mathias Scheffel makes every single piece of furniture is virtually noticeable and manifests itself in the perfection of his products. Next to the atelier, there will be a café with an integrated farm shop, which invites you to linger. In addition, there is the possibility of an overnight stay in comfortable guest house rooms with high-quality interior – made of solid wood. This makes the concept of the EINZ30® so unique and makes the visit to the Erlbachtal a peerless experience. Read Less
    Published:

From the idea through design to production – everything comes from a single source. 
As master carpenter and owner of the EINZ30®, Mathias Scheffel has a distinct sense of the element wood. For this reason, durable and unique items made out of solid wood emerge at his atelier. The decisive factors here are not only the different characteristics of the respective wood, but also the necessary aesthetic sensitivity, the sensibility and many years of experience with the material. The dedication and passion with which Mathias Scheffel makes every single piece of furniture is virtually noticeable and manifests itself in the perfection of his products.

Next to the atelier, there will be a café with an integrated farm shop, which invites you to linger. In addition, there is the possibility of an overnight stay in comfortable guest house rooms with high-quality interior – made of solid wood. This makes the concept of the EINZ30® so unique and makes the visit to the Erlbachtal a peerless experience.

Client: EINZ30® Holzwerkhof
Art Direction: DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO
Photography: Peter Eichler


Thanks for watching and your appreciation!
 You can find us on Facebook and Twitter to say hello. For work inquiry you're welcome to contact us through kontakt@dreizehnundfuenf.de

Designed by DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO. All rights reserved.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.