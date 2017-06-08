Fondly
Fondly es una marca especializada en catering, encabezada por la chef María Zabala.
La identidad gráfica se inspira en una carta, la cual fue escrita con el fin de expresar el afecto y la dedicación en cada platillo, teniendo como resultado sabores que enamoran.
La marca es sutil y cálida, se compone de contrastes, que incorporan suavidad y rigidez, la selección tipográfica está inspirada en la mecanografía de una carta y la caligrafía propia de la firma y dedicatoria del remitente, que aporta a la marca un carácter cálido y humano.
—
Fondly is a brand specialized in catering, headed by chef María Zabala.
The graphic identity is inspired by a letter, which was written with the purpose of expressing the affection and dedication in each dish, resulting in flavors that will make you fall in love.
The brand is subtle and warm, is composed of contrasts, incorporating softness and rigidity, the typographic selection is inspired by the typing of a letter and the handwriting of a signature of the sender and his dedication, which gives to the brand a human and warm character.
Developed by La Casa
Thank You!