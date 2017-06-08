Andrés Domínguez
Mérida, Mexico
Fondly
2329
469
29
Behance.net
    Fondly es una marca especializada en catering, encabezada por la chef María Zabala. La identidad gráfica se inspira en una carta, la cual fue es…
    Fondly es una marca especializada en catering, encabezada por la chef María Zabala. La identidad gráfica se inspira en una carta, la cual fue escrita con el fin de expresar el afecto y la dedicación en cada platillo, teniendo como resultado sabores que enamoran. La marca es sutil y cálida, se compone de contrastes, que incorporan suavidad y rigidez, la selección tipográfica está inspirada en la mecanografía de una carta y la caligrafía propia de una firma del remitente y su dedicatoria, que aporta a la marca un carácter cálido y humano. — Fondly is a brand specialized in catering, headed by chef María Zabala. The graphic identity is inspired by a letter, which was written with the purpose of expressing the affection and dedication in each dish, resulting in flavors that fall in love. The brand is subtle and warm, is composed of contrasts, incorporating softness and rigidity, the typographic selection is inspired by the typing of a letter and the handwriting of a signature of the sender and his dedication, which gives the brand a warm character and human. Read Less
Developed by La Casa
