Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Boris Pelcer
Milwaukee, WI, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Reverie
Illustration
Painting
1128
180
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/23/2017
Wood Panel
Acrylic Paint
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Boris Pelcer
Milwaukee, WI, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Reverie
Illustration
Painting
1128
180
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/23/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Wood Panel
Acrylic Paint
About
About
Personal Project. Paintings created for my solo show "Reverie" at Nucleus Portland Gallery.
Published:
Pasithea. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Labyrinth. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Hypnos. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Phobetor. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Morpheus. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Chimera. Acrylic on Wood. 9 x 12 in.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Boris Pelcer
Milwaukee, WI, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Contemplations
by:
Boris Pelcer
Digital Art
3079
28146
Featured On:
9/9/2015
Expressions
by:
Boris Pelcer
Digital Art
1836
24084
Featured On:
11/16/2016
Byronic
by:
Boris Pelcer
Digital Art
3228
25531
Featured On:
1/29/2014
Supreme Consciousness
by:
Boris Pelcer
Fine Arts
2052
23268
Featured On:
6/7/2013
Something Somewhere
by:
Boris Pelcer
Drawing
2606
23097
Featured On:
9/8/2012
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Personal Project. Paintings created for my solo show "Reverie" at Nucleus Portland Gallery.
Published:
Credits
Boris Pelcer
Milwaukee, WI, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
boris pelcer
Reverie
nucleus portland
morpheus
Pasithea
chimera
labyrinth
phobetor
Hypnos
Tools Used
Wood Panel
Acrylic Paint
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.