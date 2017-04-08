Client Ovation
Creative directors Barbara Jacques & Richard Bélanger
Agency Cossette
Awards
Applied Arts 2017 Logo/Wordmark
Applied Arts 2017 Identity
Applied Arts 2017 Entire Design Program
The Ovation model is a new research that allows brand managers of large companies to measure consumer engagement with a brand. The logo, a driving force behind this identity, represents any brand’s ultimate quest—a standing ovation from the consumer. Visually, the data was illustrated by transforming and deconstructing the logo to create various graphic elements.