Montreal - Espace Pour La Vie cards

    The city of Montreal is my home for 2 years now and on my 2nd anniversary I was asked by Paperole to create series of cards promoting Montreal an…
    The city of Montreal is my home for 2 years now and on my 2nd anniversary I was asked by Paperole to create series of cards promoting Montreal and it’s Espace Pour La Vie. For this occasion I created a character - curious girl visitng the places like Olympic Stadium, Botanical Garden, Planetarium, Insectarium and Biodome. Read Less
