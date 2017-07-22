About

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been published continuously since 1792, making it the oldest publication in North America. We were honored to redesi… Read More

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been published continuously since 1792, making it the oldest publication in North America. We were honored to redesign The Old Farmer's Almanac. With a loyal following and centuries old history, our goal was to reinvigorate the original design. By staying true to the historical accuracy and 18th century typography, we re-imagined how the design would look today, bringing timeless design to the forefront. We collaborated on the custom typography with the Font Bureau and partnered with Steven Noble to redraw the cover artwork. We worked directly with The Old Farmer's Almanac to redesign the logo and visual system that is currently being rolled out in the coming years and hope it survives another 225+ years. Read Less

Published: